Developing: Davenport police in hours long standoff

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday afternoon, Davenport police and SWAT were in an hours long standoff near Hickory and Central.

TV6 was on-scene around 1 p.m. and could see police and SWAT barricading the subject in the street, speaking to them with a loudspeaker, and trying to get them to surrender to authorities.

During the time of the incident, a nearby daycare, Birdie’s Nest, was also placed on lockdown.

TV6 has reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide information online and on-air as it becomes available.

