Fairfield teen who pleaded guilty to murder asks for sentencing delay

Attorneys say it's a race against the clock in the sentencing of one of the two teens who killed a Fairfield Spanish teacher.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Attorneys say it’s a race against the clock in the sentencing of one of the two teens who killed a Fairfield Spanish teacher.

Nohema Graber was reported missing in November 2021. Her body was found the next day in a park.

Jeremy Goodale, one of the two teens charged in the crime, pleaded guilty to first degree murder charges in April.

He told the court the other teen, Willard Miller, asked him to help kill Graber because she gave him a poor grade in class.

They followed her to the park and hit her with a baseball bat several times.

He’s set to be sentenced in August, but his attorneys asked the court to delay sentencing until October, because a psychiatrist, who is set to testify at the hearing, isn’t available in August.

The state filed a motion against delaying the sentencing, saying Graber’s widower wishes to make a victim impact statement at the hearing. He’s facing a terminal illness, and the state says it’s unclear if he will survive until October.

A judge set a hearing on the matter for next month.

Willard Miller is the other teen who pleaded guilty to killing Graber. He faces up to 30 years in prison.

He’s set to be sentenced in August.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport man heads to prison for seven years.
Davenport man sentenced to 7 years in prison
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony. Russo plead...
Madison Russo, charged in cancer scam, pleads guilty
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: 2 companies brought in for ‘cause and origin report’ of collapsed building
The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Half of the old I-74 Bridge Demolished

Latest News

Figge In Focus, upcoming events.
Figge In Focus: Upcoming events at the Figge
Fathers Day gifts from The Market
The Market: Fathers’ Day Gifts
The City of Rock Island is seeking nominations for the citizen of the year awards
Road Closed
Rock Island Ridgewood Road set to be closed for construction Tuesday
Avenue of The Cities Construction Beginning Next Week.
Avenue of the Cities construction begins Monday