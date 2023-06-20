Figge donating admission proceeds to building collapse victims

The Figge Art Museum is donating all of their admission proceeds to the building collapse...
The Figge Art Museum is donating all of their admission proceeds to the building collapse victims this weekend.(Lindsey Voss)
By Sunny Wolfe
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Figge Art Museum is donating all of its admission proceeds to the building collapse victims on June 24 and 25, according to a media release from the museum.

In recognition of the suffering those individuals have endured the museum is showing support in this impactful way.

“We are deeply saddened for the families who lost loved ones and for the people who have been displaced as a result of this tragedy,” said Figge Executive Director and CEO Michelle Hargrave. “By donating all of our admission proceeds this weekend, we hope to provide meaningful support to the victims and aid their recovery process.”

The public is invited to the museum this weekend to show support for the community that has been affected. Hargrave says visitors will have the opportunity to experience the art on view including; The Life and Art of Charles M. Schulz, Iowa Night Skies: Photographs by Johnny Brian, Ansel Adams, The Sierra Club, and the Making of a Landscape Icon, Edouard Duval-Carrié, Beyond the Classroom, and the Figge’s permanent collection galleries.

According to the release each admission purchase will make a difference in the lives of those affected. Admission to the museum is $10 for adults, $6 for seniors and students with ID and $4 for children ages 4-12.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport man heads to prison for seven years.
Davenport man sentenced to 7 years in prison
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony. Russo plead...
Madison Russo, charged in cancer scam, pleads guilty
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: 2 companies brought in for ‘cause and origin report’ of collapsed building
The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Half of the old I-74 Bridge Demolished

Latest News

Figge In Focus, upcoming events.
Figge In Focus: Upcoming events at the Figge
Fathers Day gifts from The Market
The Market: Fathers’ Day Gifts
The City of Rock Island is seeking nominations for the citizen of the year awards
Road Closed
Rock Island Ridgewood Road set to be closed for construction Tuesday
Avenue of The Cities Construction Beginning Next Week.
Avenue of the Cities construction begins Monday