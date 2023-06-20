Figge donating admission proceeds to building collapse victims

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Figge Art Museum is donating all of its admission proceeds to the building collapse victims on June 24 and 25, according to a media release from the museum.

In recognition of the suffering those individuals have endured the museum is showing support in this impactful way.

“We are deeply saddened for the families who lost loved ones and for the people who have been displaced as a result of this tragedy,” said Figge Executive Director and CEO Michelle Hargrave. “By donating all of our admission proceeds this weekend, we hope to provide meaningful support to the victims and aid their recovery process.”

The public is invited to the museum this weekend to show support for the community that has been affected. Hargrave says visitors will have the opportunity to experience the art on view including; The Life and Art of Charles M. Schulz, Iowa Night Skies: Photographs by Johnny Brian, Ansel Adams, The Sierra Club, and the Making of a Landscape Icon, Edouard Duval-Carrié, Beyond the Classroom, and the Figge’s permanent collection galleries.

According to the release each admission purchase will make a difference in the lives of those affected. Admission to the museum is $10 for adults, $6 for seniors and students with ID and $4 for children ages 4-12.

