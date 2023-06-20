Figge In Focus: Upcoming events at the Figge

Upcoming events at the Figge.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A new partnership with Quad Cities Today, Figge In Focus with Natalie Dunlop from the Figge Art Museum.

Natalie discusses several upcoming events at the Figge including ‘Beyond The Classroom’, Film At The Figge which will be on June 18 at 4 p.m., and Quad Cities Museum Week from June 11 to June 18 that includes discounts, special exhibits, and $5 off admission.

Figgee Art Museum Information:

Website- http://www.figgeartmuseum.org

