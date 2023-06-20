Geneseo Farmer’s Market

Geneseo Farmer's Market
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Geneseo Farmer’s Market features local growers and producers getting together to sell fresh produce, homemade baked goods, homemade canned goods, handcrafted health and beauty items, fabulous flowers and plants, and DIY craft items.

Guest Jill Darin discusses this regional market and its two seasonal locations and hours of operation.

The summer market--from June through October--is located at 140 West Pearl Street at the Geneseo City Park and is open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Saturday.

The indoor winter market gathers at Geneseo Moose Lodge, 1025 South State Street. Hours of operation can vary, so customers are encouraged to follow Geneseo Farmer’s Market on Facebook for the most current information. The link is here.

For more information, visit Geneseo Farmer’s Market’s website at https://geneseofarmersmarket.com/ or call 309-507-0002.

