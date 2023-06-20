Historic E.P. Adler House and Carriage House now available as vacation or event rentals

E.P Adler House and Carriage House now vacation and event rentals
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Just a block away from Vander Veer Park is a vacation and event rental that reviewers are calling a “10-star” experience. The well-reviewed Historic Adler House and Carriage House property was built in 1916.

Owner, Chris Kretz, talks about the historic homes near Vander Veer Park which have been transformed into beautiful, luxurious rental spaces that can now be reserved on VRBO.

To view the E.P. Adler House rental listing, click here. VRBO has the Carriage House listed here.

For more information, visit the Facebook page for these properties at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088198687770 or email historicheightsllc@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport man heads to prison for seven years.
Davenport man sentenced to 7 years in prison
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony. Russo plead...
Madison Russo, charged in cancer scam, pleads guilty
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: 2 companies brought in for ‘cause and origin report’ of collapsed building
The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Half of the old I-74 Bridge Demolished

Latest News

Fathers Day gifts from The Market
The Market: Fathers’ Day Gifts
The City of Rock Island is seeking nominations for the citizen of the year awards
Road Closed
Rock Island Ridgewood Road set to be closed for construction Tuesday
Avenue of The Cities Construction Beginning Next Week.
Avenue of the Cities construction begins Monday
The Figge Art Museum is donating all of their admission proceeds to the building collapse...
Figge donating admission proceeds to building collapse victims