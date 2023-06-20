Historic E.P. Adler House and Carriage House now available as vacation or event rentals

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Just a block away from Vander Veer Park is a vacation and event rental that reviewers are calling a “10-star” experience. The well-reviewed Historic Adler House and Carriage House property was built in 1916.

Owner, Chris Kretz, talks about the historic homes near Vander Veer Park which have been transformed into beautiful, luxurious rental spaces that can now be reserved on VRBO.

To view the E.P. Adler House rental listing, click here. VRBO has the Carriage House listed here.

For more information, visit the Facebook page for these properties at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088198687770 or email historicheightsllc@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.