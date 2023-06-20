Juneteenth ceremony at Rock Island National Cemetery to honor 108th United States Colored Troops

Juneteenth is a national holiday, recognized on June 19, that celebrates the freedom of the final slaves in the U.S.
By Randy Biery and Kate Kopatich
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
It is a day that became federally recognized, two years ago, and Monday, June 19, Quad Cities community members came out to remember this day and pay tribute to the United States Colored Troops (USCT) at the Rock Island National Cemetery.

The 108th USCT is comprised of Black Americans who served during the Civil War and on Juneteenth, those soldiers were honored at the Rock Island National Cemetery.

This is an honor that historians say these troops did not receive when they were alive.

“Their achievements were overlooked and their sacrifices left unknow only to those who are proudly descendants of the 108th,” said U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. James E. Brown.

Additionally, some of those descendants were on-hand at the ceremony to lay wreathes and pay respect to the 108th.

“There was great humanity in what they did, great courage and sacrifice,” said Shellie Mooreguy. “They believed they could, should and would be free.”

Officials from the Rock Island National Cemetery say there are 50 men from the 108th who are buried at the cemetery. It was one of 170 regimens fully comprised of formally enslaved and free black men to serve in the Civil War, officials concluded.

