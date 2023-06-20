Lincoln Center holds ribbon cutting for new business center in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Together Making A Better Community, TMBC, at the Lincoln Center in Davenport celebrated the addition of new facilities dedicated to Black communities seeking resources for career development and growth.

Officials with the Lincoln Center say that they’ve added a business center and a community board room to foster progress in a new career or business idea.

The center will include computers, internet and a meeting place to collaborate with other students or professionals, Lincoln Center officials added.

“Here, we’re only about 12 percent of the population, so a lot of time, babies when they’re in the classroom, they’re one of, maybe if two, if there’s two of them in there,” said Tracy Singleton, Executive Director at the Lincoln Resource Center. “And that gets exhausting. So, for them to be able to walk through the doors and know that this space was created for them and that they’re going to see people who look like them, and it’s ran by someone who looks like them, and there’s businesses by someone who looks like them, representation is so important and that’s what we’re offering here at the Lincoln Center.”

There are also plans to renovate the auditorium in their building to provide a space for aspiring performers too, Lincoln Center officials added. Right now, they’re seeking grant approval to complete that process.

