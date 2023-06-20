Linda’s Salsa

Owner expresses interest in retirement and selling the salsa brand line
Linda's Salsa
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) -Linda Putnam is the founder of Linda’s Salsa, a line of products that is the culmination of a dream and the need to use up “tomato seconds” after she began growing her own hydroponic tomatoes about a decade ago.

The brand’s success story can now brag that it is available at over 200 retail locations spread out over 11 states.

Linda’s Salsa comes in four flavors: Mild, Medium, Hot and Black Bean and Corn. Putnam’s slogan is that Linda’s Salsa is “the Best Darn Salsa Ever”. Orders can be placed here.

The company also offers corn tortilla chips, Jams, jellies and fresh homemade pies.

In a recent Facebook posting and during the segment, Putnam expresses an interest in retirement and in selling the salsa company to an interested person or group that could continue production of the excellent brand line that has fantastic growth potential.

For more information, visit the business website at https://www.lindassalsa.com/. The storefront location is 1343 South Main Street, Monmouth, IL. The phone number is 309-221-3549.

https://www.lindassalsa.com/

