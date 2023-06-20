Paying it forward: Couple tips waiter nearly $4,000 in honor of their late twins

Chelsea and Peter Muller said they are honoring their late twins by paying it forward and helping others. (Source: WTVG)
By Carli Petrus and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - An Ohio couple is paying it forward in honor of their late twins’ fourth birthday, something they say is helping them to heal.

Chelsea Muller told WTVG that after her premature twin boys named Walker and Sawyer didn’t survive the early birth, she and her husband Peter wanted to find a way to keep their memory alive.

“The day they passed away I said to them, ‘Boys your lives will not be in vain. Your lives will mean something in this world,’” Chelsea Muller said. “And we asked people to help us raise money for that, to donate, to pay it forward.”

The couple said collecting money in honor of the twins and then paying it forward has been fulfilling for them and something they have been doing for the last four years.

This year, the Mullers said they chose to give most of the donated money to a waiter they met while having dinner.

“We wanted to do something to pay it forward in their memory. So, a week ago I put it on our Facebook and our goal was to tip our waiter at dinner $619,” Chelsea Muller said.

According to Chelsea Muller, they got so many donations that they were able to give their waiter $3,750, and the waiter’s response was even better than they could have imagined.

The Muller family said the waiter told them that the money comes at a perfect time as he is studying to be a nurse.

“Just to know that it went to a really good person whose career is going to be dedicated to healing children. I just think that says it all. The boys knew what they were doing,” Chelsea Muller said.

Peter Muller added, “It’s the little bit that we can do on the day when they’re not here.”

The couple said those interested in also paying it forward can find them via Venmo under Peter Muller or PIF4WAS619.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport man heads to prison for seven years.
Davenport man sentenced to 7 years in prison
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony. Russo plead...
Madison Russo, charged in cancer scam, pleads guilty
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: 2 companies brought in for ‘cause and origin report’ of collapsed building
The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Half of the old I-74 Bridge Demolished

Latest News

This booking photo shows John Griffin.
Ex-CNN producer sentenced to more than 19 years for luring 9-year-old into sex acts
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
In race against clock, expanding fleet of ships searches for submersible lost near Titanic wreck
President Joe Biden speaks at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve...
Biden discusses risks and promises of artificial intelligence with tech leaders in San Francisco
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case