Plaintiff’s site investigation must finish tonight

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An investigator has a deadline of tonight to examine the site of the downtown building collapse.

A judge Friday issued an emergency order stopping demolition at 324 Main St., Davenport.

That allowed the structural engineer and investigator, Allyn E. Kilsheimer, to spend a couple days inspecting the debris and whatever remains of the building.

Kilsheimer was the investigator that responded to the condo collapse in Surfside, Fla., two years ago that killed 98 people.

The judge said inspectors must finish collecting evidence at the site by 8 tonight.

Kilsheimer told the judge he’ll look for specifics in the brick, mortar, steel and other building materials that could tell a larger story about The Davenport.

Kilsheimer was hired by the lawyers for Peach and Lexus Berry, who are suing the city, the builder and other contractors for negligence concerning the building maintenance. Peach Berry was pinned in the rubble of the collapse and had an above-the-knee amputation performed on-site.

Kilsheimer talked to TV6 Investigates reporter Matt Christensen earlier about theories about what triggered the collapse.

