Quad City Air Show flies into the Quad Cities, Saturday and Sunday

The Quad City Air Show flies into the Quad Cities this weekend on Saturday and Sunday.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jun. 20, 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Air Show flies into the Quad Cities, Davenport Airport, this weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the Quad City Air Show’s website, this year’s show will include performers USAF Thunderbirds, F22 Raptor Demo Team, USAF Single Ship Demo, and USAF Heritage Flight, among others.

Event organizers say gates open at 8 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, with the main air show beginning around noon and finishing around 4 p.m. Gates will close at 5 p.m. The Davenport Airport is located at 9230 North Harrison Street.

No coolers, pets, bikes, scooters, skates, or skateboards will be allowed, according to event organizers. However, wheelchairs and other such devices are allowed.

To purchase tickers, click here.

