Rock Island Fire Department, city officials evacuate building Monday night

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Fire Department and city officials evacuated a building Monday after bricks were reported falling from the exterior of the structure at 217 17th Street.

The fire department was dispatched at approximately 7:45 p.m. after a neighbor called and stated bricks were on the sidewalk and appeared to have fallen from the top of the building, Fire Chief Robert Graff said. Fire department personnel assessed if there were any life safety issues and asked the city’s Inspections Division to assist in evaluating the building.

“The Fire Department in conjunction with the Inspections Division, evacuated two occupied apartments of the building until the owner could have the building evaluated,” Graff said. “The building was vacated and a barrier was placed around the front of the building.”

Miles Brainard, Community and Economic Development Director, said Fire Marshal Greg Marty and Building Official Jerad Irvine jointly determined that the building was unsafe and ordered it to be evacuated. Brainard said the building is owned by A Hana Growers, LLC, of 208 18th St., Rock Island, and that the owner’s representative was on-site consulting with city staff about the situation.

“The building has been fenced off and a notice of violation will be issued today,” Brainard said. “The notice will order that a structural assessment be conducted and scope of work for repairs be prepared within seven days. At this time, reconstruction of the parapet on the front roof line of the building is the known extent of the repairs. Additional work may be required following the structural assessment. It is not known what caused the deterioration at this time.”

According to Community Engagement Manager, Sarah Hayden in a media release, the building has four residential units on the upper floors; three of which are occupied; and one commercial unit on the ground floor,

All three households were provided contact information for the Red Cross which can provide housing vouchers if needed, Hayden said. As of Tuesday morning, staff confirmed all residents are safe in temporary accommodations.

Brainard said the fire marshal and the building official will be reviewing inspection records for the building. A comprehensive evaluation will be done and staff will work with the property owner to achieve minimum code compliance. The economic development team is also on standby to discuss assistance for the business on the ground floor if necessary.

correction: The owner of 217 17th Street, Rock Island, was incorrectly identified in a news release sent earlier about a building being evacuated in downtown Rock Island. The building is owned by A Hana Growers, LLC, of 208 18th St., Rock Island, not Looney's Little Chicago, Inc. We apologize for the error, city officials said.

