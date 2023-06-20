Rock Island Ridgewood Road set to be closed for construction Tuesday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Highway Department announced that Ridgewood Road/County Highway K will be closed to through traffic Tuesday.

According to a media release from the County Highway Department, the road will be closed from 117th Avenue West to 118th Avenue West. The construction will include replacing a culvert under the road.

The street is set to re-open Wednesday after 4 p.m.

