Rock Island Ridgewood Road set to be closed for construction Tuesday
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Highway Department announced that Ridgewood Road/County Highway K will be closed to through traffic Tuesday.
According to a media release from the County Highway Department, the road will be closed from 117th Avenue West to 118th Avenue West. The construction will include replacing a culvert under the road.
The street is set to re-open Wednesday after 4 p.m.
