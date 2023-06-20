Rock Island Ridgewood Road set to be closed for construction Tuesday

Road Closed
Road Closed(MGN)
By Sunny Wolfe
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Highway Department announced that Ridgewood Road/County Highway K will be closed to through traffic Tuesday.

According to a media release from the County Highway Department, the road will be closed from 117th Avenue West to 118th Avenue West. The construction will include replacing a culvert under the road.

The street is set to re-open Wednesday after 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport man heads to prison for seven years.
Davenport man sentenced to 7 years in prison
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony. Russo plead...
Madison Russo, charged in cancer scam, pleads guilty
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: 2 companies brought in for ‘cause and origin report’ of collapsed building
The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Half of the old I-74 Bridge Demolished

Latest News

Figge In Focus, upcoming events.
Figge In Focus: Upcoming events at the Figge
Fathers Day gifts from The Market
The Market: Fathers’ Day Gifts
The City of Rock Island is seeking nominations for the citizen of the year awards
Avenue of The Cities Construction Beginning Next Week.
Avenue of the Cities construction begins Monday