Sunny and unseasonably hot this week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Plenty of sunshine is on the way today and for the rest of the week! Look for temps in the 90s this afternoon which will be routine for most afternoons this week. This stretch of heat and sun will help drought worsen across the TV6 viewing area. There will be some minor rain chances by Sunday, but at this time it doesn’t appear to be a widespread threat.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 92º. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 64º Winds: E 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 93º.

