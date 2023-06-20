Sunny and unseasonably hot this week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Sunshine and sizzling heat will be the focus of our forecast over the next several days as a large blocking ridge of high pressure builds into the region. That will mean highs easily reaching the lower 90′s and lows in the 60′s for most locations, and not much change through much of the week. Humidity won’t be much of an issue, so the “feels like” readings will stay near the actual temperatures. The severity of our drought situation will increase through the period. Our next best chance for any measurable precipitation looks to be Sunday and Monday.

TONIGHT: Clear and warm. Low: 62°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and hot. High: 93°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 64°.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot. High: 93°.

