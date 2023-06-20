USAF Thunderbirds to headline Quad City Air Show

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s been more than 10 years since the United States Air Force Thunderbirds flew their formations over the Quad Cities.

The demonstration squad will return as the main performers for the Quad City Air Show Saturday and Sunday. The event is self is also back after a four-year hiatus.

Enlisted pilots need at least eight years of combat flight experience, to join the elite show team

Major Eric Tise said his favorite part of being on the crew is inspiring others.

“It’s a unique opportunity to have that outreach to people and show them I love what I do,” Tise said.

The airman flys the number 6 plane. As the opposing solo he performs outside of the diamond formation, showing off all kinds of skills.

“It’s definitely the most challenging flying I’ve ever done,” Tise said. “I’ve deployed and been in combat, it’s ... pure flying to the limit. It’s a lot of fun.”

The Thunderbirds last performed at the QCAS in 2012.

As a team, they perform routines with F-16s all across the country. Their show was redesigned the show in 2019.

Starting in, November they practice twice a day for six days a week for the following year.

“We show the max performance of the aircraft,” Tise said. “It’s a little bit of mix of everything at first, and then at the end, you’ll see us all join together and show the precision of flying.”

While he enjoyed his time as a fighter pilot, Tise said the team environment on the demo squad is unmatched.

“We love to share what we do,” Tise said. “We work super hard ... to make it as best as we can. It’s just that much more enjoyable when other people are out excited to see it.”

The pilot is in his first year on the squad, he said it’s all coming full circle.

“I didn’t know really anything about aviation when I was younger,” Tise said. “The fact that this is what I’m doing now and that I love to do it, I can show the younger generation how amazing it is.”

Some of the Thunderbird’s duties include exposure to the military and recruitment. However, Tise said their main goal is to motivate people whether they enlist or not.

“If they see us as something so inspiring in the air to just dedicate their life to something bigger than themselves. That’s our goal,” Tise said.

Gates open at the Davenport Municipal Airport at 8 a.m. on both days. Aerial acrobatics are scheduled to start around noon.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.