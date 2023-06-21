Arconic Foundation funds ‘life-changing outdoor experiences’ for Girl Scouts

Hundreds of Girl Scouts will learn about science and the environment at summer camp thanks to a donation from the Arconic Foundation.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW LIBERTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Hundreds of Girl Scouts will learn about science and the environment at summer camp thanks to a donation from the Arconic Foundation.

According to Girl Scouts Today, Arconic Foundation has donated $40,000 to support summer camp at Camp Liberty, a Girl Scout Camp in New Liberty, Iowa, just outside of the Quad Cities.

“Because of passionate funders like Arconic Foundation, girls can continue to learn and grow in nature,” says Diane Nelson, CEO of Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois. “The outdoors continues to be a central focus for Girl Scouts because camp is the perfect classroom.”

According to the media release from Girl Scouts Today, campers will explore, observe, build, test, and navigate during summer camp, building science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills. In addition to traditional summer camp activities like hiking, swimming, and horseback riding, Girl Scouts will learn about environmental science, plant trees on the property, log data for a citizen science project, learn plant identification, and identify planets and constellations in the night sky, according to the media release.

To learn more about outdoor programs for Girl Scouts and get involved, click here.

