Bix @ 6 begins Thursday, alternate route for first event

Brady Street Sprints trials during Bix @ 6
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bix @ 6 trial runs begin Thursday with an alternate route.

The first Bix @ 6 training run Thursday will start and finish at the intersection of 5th Street and Pershing Street, according to a media release from Bix7 officials. While access to 4th Street is not permitted with traffic continuing to be diverted there due to the sinkhole at the intersection of River Drive and Brady Street.

The next Bix @ 6 events on June 29, July 6 and 13 are expected to be on the normal route, starting at 4th and LeClaire, turning north up Pershing Street, going east along the normal Bix route, returning south on Pershing with the finish back at 4th and LeClaire.

In addition to Bix @ 6, the first of three qualifying nights for the Genesis Sports Medicine Brady Street Sprints will be Thursday at 7 p.m., also at 5th and Pershing. The top three places in each of the age divisions receive a Running Wild gift card, an exclusive qualifier t-shirt and a headband, it is free to compete.

The Iowa American Water Bix @ 6 is free to registered participants and offers a safe course and water along the route, according to event officials. Sign up for Bix 7 at www.bix7.com at a Bix @ Six night and receive a t-shirt at the same time.

