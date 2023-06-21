City of Rock Falls initiates temporary burn ban

Rock Falls is instituting a burn ban due to the drought.
Rock Falls is instituting a burn ban due to the drought.(MGN)
By Sunny Wolfe
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Falls announced a temporary burn ban due to the drought conditions.

The burn ban went into effect starting June 20, meaning no recreational fires are permitted during this time. It will remain in effect until the drought conditions improve, according to the media release from the City of Rock Falls.

The City of Rock Falls is also strongly recommending refraining from using fireworks during this period of drought.

Burn bans are still in effect for other areas in Illinois. Scott County’s burn ban issue on June 2 is still in effect because of drought conditions in Iowa.

Air quality alerts have been issued because of smoke that’s made its way from wildfires in Canada.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport man heads to prison for seven years.
Davenport man sentenced to 7 years in prison
Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony. Russo plead...
Madison Russo, charged in cancer scam, pleads guilty
The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Half of the old I-74 Bridge Demolished

Latest News

QCA 4th of July fireworks shows and events.
QCA 4th of July firework shows and events
Kondon (Gene) Karzin, Deputy Chief of the Geneseo Police Department, was one of 238 law...
FBI Springfield celebrates National Academy graduate from Geneseo
City of Muscatine
Muscatine holds online auction for 2 surplus transit buses
Muscatine Bus Auction