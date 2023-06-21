City of Rock Falls initiates temporary burn ban

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Falls announced a temporary burn ban due to the drought conditions.

The burn ban went into effect starting June 20, meaning no recreational fires are permitted during this time. It will remain in effect until the drought conditions improve, according to the media release from the City of Rock Falls.

The City of Rock Falls is also strongly recommending refraining from using fireworks during this period of drought.

Burn bans are still in effect for other areas in Illinois. Scott County’s burn ban issue on June 2 is still in effect because of drought conditions in Iowa.

Air quality alerts have been issued because of smoke that’s made its way from wildfires in Canada.

