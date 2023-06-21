cSavanna

cSavanna
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) -cSavanna has been dedicated to providing comfortable accommodations and a “home away from home” for the many travelers to Northwest Illinois since 2016.

James Bratta talks about the expansion of services, adventures, and lodging opportunities now offered to those looking to enjoy the vast array of activities the Savanna region has to offer.

Bratta fell in love with Savanna as a child when his family vacationed to the area during getaways from their Chicagoland home.

For more information and to explore options such as rafting, kayaking, or biking, visit the cSavanna website at https://www.csavanna.club/, call 815-905-1227 or follow the business of Facebook here.

Sissy's Sensational Succulents
Reap & Sow Nutrition, Geneseo, IL
Reap & Sow Nutrition, Geneseo, IL
