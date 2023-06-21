SAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) -cSavanna has been dedicated to providing comfortable accommodations and a “home away from home” for the many travelers to Northwest Illinois since 2016.

James Bratta talks about the expansion of services, adventures, and lodging opportunities now offered to those looking to enjoy the vast array of activities the Savanna region has to offer.

Bratta fell in love with Savanna as a child when his family vacationed to the area during getaways from their Chicagoland home.

For more information and to explore options such as rafting, kayaking, or biking, visit the cSavanna website at https://www.csavanna.club/, call 815-905-1227 or follow the business of Facebook here.

