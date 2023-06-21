Davenport City Council members placed on ‘communications protocol’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport City Council members are speaking out alleging they are being silenced by the city staff.

They claim they were placed on a so-called “communications protocol.” Both said for different reasons.

It came to light at the June 14 council meeting.

Eighth Ward Alderwoman Judith Lee read a scathing statement during her opening comments revealing that City Attorney Tom Warner placed her and another alderman under a directive to limit communication to city staff.

Seventh Ward Alderman Derek Cornette is the other member under the protocol.

Sometime this year Mayor Mike Matson approached him about comments he was told made some city staffers uncomfortable.

“I’m from the south,” Cornette said. “I mean, everybody’s a sweetie or deer ... My parents beat into me that [you] say yes, sir. No, sir. Yes, ma’am. No, ma’am.”

He claims to have corrected his behavior since the initial discussion.

Yet, Warner still placed him on the protocol, cracking down on how he communicates with staff.

Cornette alleges the policy does not exist in writing.

“If they’re not gonna write them down, and they can’t show them to you, and they can’t ... make it public, then ... they don’t exist,” Cornette said.

Under it, all communications by a city council member to and from staff must go through Warner.

At the meeting, Lee said in Davenport’s form of government, the city council gives directions to city staff, not vice versa.

“The protocol has continued for almost six months so far, which is 25% of my second term in office,” Lee said. “I have only cooperated with this unauthorized process in order to avoid placing staff awkwardly in the middle of the issue. "

When asked about her comments after the meeting, she said it’s tied to questions she posed regarding garbage dug up during construction at Veterans Memorial Park, a former dump site.

“[It] has no basis in either authority or in fact,” Lee said during her statement. “I, therefore, choose to no longer cooperate with this ... suppression of the functions of city council. I expect the respect and support that is both deserved as an elected official as a clear responsibility of staff.

Both elected officials say the protocol is hindering their ability to serve their constituents.

“20% of Davenport City Council [is] being inappropriately and unacceptably obstructed from efficiently and effectively performing our responsibilities and duty,” Lee said.

For Cornette, it’s slowed down his process.

“It’s been frustrating as heck,” Cornette said. “Things that used to take me ... a half hour to get done now takes three or four days.”

TV6 News filed a Freedom of Information Act request asking for communications between the city attorney, city administrator and any other relevant staff to Lee and Cornette.

Warner declined to comment on the communication protocol.

