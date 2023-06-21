DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) -DeWItt Farmer’s Market is a hometown weekly event that features locally-grown produce, home-baked and handmade goods, exciting door prizes, food, beverage, and dessert trucks, children activities and so much more.

Student manager, Taylor Houser and Lonnie Behnke from ABCanning invite viewers to the weekly gathering on Thursdays 3:30-6:30 p.m. (from May through mid-October) located on the East side of Lincoln Park.

For more information, visit the DeWitt Farmer’s Market website at https://www.dewittfarmersmarket.org/ or call 309-912-6217.

