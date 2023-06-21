Discovery Depot Children’s Museum

Discovery Depot
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) -Discovery Depot Children’s Museum is located at 128 South Chambers Street, Galesburg IL. It is a non-profit institution providing fun, educational programming.

Guest Denise Gerstenberge talks about every aspect of the facility including plentiful summer camps and club activities for which interested families can sign up.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.discoverydepot.org/ or call 309-344-8876.

Gerstenberge also recommends that viewers that want to know more about what’s going on in Galesburg visit Experience Galesburg at https://experiencegalesburg.com/.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport man heads to prison for seven years.
Davenport man sentenced to 7 years in prison
Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony. Russo plead...
Madison Russo, charged in cancer scam, pleads guilty
The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Half of the old I-74 Bridge Demolished

Latest News

Galesburg Community Arts Center
Galesburg Community Art Center
Rosalee Jewelry creates custom jewelry creations from downtown Davenport, IA.
Rosalee Jewelry
Tabor Home Vineyard & Winery, Baldwin, IA
Tabor Home Vineyards & Winery
KeDough Bakery, Muscatine, IA
Muscatine’s keto-focused bakery: KeDough