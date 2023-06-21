GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) -Discovery Depot Children’s Museum is located at 128 South Chambers Street, Galesburg IL. It is a non-profit institution providing fun, educational programming.

Guest Denise Gerstenberge talks about every aspect of the facility including plentiful summer camps and club activities for which interested families can sign up.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.discoverydepot.org/ or call 309-344-8876.

Gerstenberge also recommends that viewers that want to know more about what’s going on in Galesburg visit Experience Galesburg at https://experiencegalesburg.com/.

