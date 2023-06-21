FBI Springfield celebrates National Academy graduate from Geneseo

Kondon (Gene) Karzin, Deputy Chief of the Geneseo Police Department, was one of 238 law...
Kondon (Gene) Karzin, Deputy Chief of the Geneseo Police Department, was one of 238 law enforcement officers to graduate recently.(FBI Springfield)
By Sunny Wolfe
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - FBI Springfield is recognizing a National Academy graduate from Geneseo, Illinois, according to the press release from FBI Springfield.

Kondon (Gene) Karzin, Deputy Chief of the Geneseo Police Department, was one of 238 law enforcement officers to graduate recently.

This session of the National Academy consisted of men and women from 47 states and members of law enforcement agencies from 25 different countries, five military organizations and six federal civilian organizations. Locally, graduates of the class included officers from the counties of Madison, Henry, and Clinton.

The FBI says National Academy training is a professional course of study for U.S. and international law enforcement managers nominated by their agency heads because they demonstrated leadership qualities. The ten-week program includes work in intelligence theory, terrorism, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication, and forensic science.

According to the media release, the aim of this program is to improve the administration of justice in police departments and other agencies in the country and internationally and to raise law standards, knowledge and cooperation globally.

“The FBI’s National Academy helps build strong partnerships that are crucial to everything we do,” said Special Agent in Charge David Nanz. “Graduates return to their agencies with new knowledge and new friendships that forge lifelong connections and enhance our ability to keep communities safe when threats arise.”

The press release says the National Academy is held at the FBI training Academy in Quantico, where the FBI also trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.

More information about the FBI’s National Academy can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport man heads to prison for seven years.
Davenport man sentenced to 7 years in prison
Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony. Russo plead...
Madison Russo, charged in cancer scam, pleads guilty
The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Half of the old I-74 Bridge Demolished

Latest News

QCA 4th of July fireworks shows and events.
QCA 4th of July firework shows and events
Rock Falls is instituting a burn ban due to the drought.
City of Rock Falls initiates temporary burn ban
City of Muscatine
Muscatine holds online auction for 2 surplus transit buses
Muscatine Bus Auction