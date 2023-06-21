FBI Springfield celebrates National Academy graduate from Geneseo

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - FBI Springfield is recognizing a National Academy graduate from Geneseo, Illinois, according to the press release from FBI Springfield.

Kondon (Gene) Karzin, Deputy Chief of the Geneseo Police Department, was one of 238 law enforcement officers to graduate recently.

This session of the National Academy consisted of men and women from 47 states and members of law enforcement agencies from 25 different countries, five military organizations and six federal civilian organizations. Locally, graduates of the class included officers from the counties of Madison, Henry, and Clinton.

The FBI says National Academy training is a professional course of study for U.S. and international law enforcement managers nominated by their agency heads because they demonstrated leadership qualities. The ten-week program includes work in intelligence theory, terrorism, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication, and forensic science.

According to the media release, the aim of this program is to improve the administration of justice in police departments and other agencies in the country and internationally and to raise law standards, knowledge and cooperation globally.

“The FBI’s National Academy helps build strong partnerships that are crucial to everything we do,” said Special Agent in Charge David Nanz. “Graduates return to their agencies with new knowledge and new friendships that forge lifelong connections and enhance our ability to keep communities safe when threats arise.”

The press release says the National Academy is held at the FBI training Academy in Quantico, where the FBI also trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.

More information about the FBI’s National Academy can be found here.

