Former Davenport West teacher, arrested for failure to register as sex offender

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Davenport West High School science teacher who was found guilty, on Dec.6, of secretly recording people in various stages of undressing in his Bettendorf home was arrested on Wednesday for failing to register as a sex offender.

Clinton R. Vanfossen, 62, was arrested on Wednesday and taken into the Scott County Jail on three counts of failing to register as a sex offender, according to Scott County Jail records. Vanfossen posted bail after spending several hours in jail, and has since been released.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.