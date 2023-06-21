Former Davenport West teacher, arrested for failure to register as sex offender

Clinton Vanfossen was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender on Wednesday.
Clinton Vanfossen was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender on Wednesday.(kwqc)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Davenport West High School science teacher who was found guilty, on Dec.6, of secretly recording people in various stages of undressing in his Bettendorf home was arrested on Wednesday for failing to register as a sex offender.

Clinton R. Vanfossen, 62, was arrested on Wednesday and taken into the Scott County Jail on three counts of failing to register as a sex offender, according to Scott County Jail records. Vanfossen posted bail after spending several hours in jail, and has since been released.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport man heads to prison for seven years.
Davenport man sentenced to 7 years in prison
Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony. Russo plead...
Madison Russo, charged in cancer scam, pleads guilty
The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Half of the old I-74 Bridge Demolished

Latest News

QCA 4th of July fireworks shows and events.
QCA 4th of July firework shows and events
Rock Falls is instituting a burn ban due to the drought.
City of Rock Falls initiates temporary burn ban
Kondon (Gene) Karzin, Deputy Chief of the Geneseo Police Department, was one of 238 law...
FBI Springfield celebrates National Academy graduate from Geneseo
City of Muscatine
Muscatine holds online auction for 2 surplus transit buses