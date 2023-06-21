Fulton Police Department Hosting Splash Day Wednesday

FULTON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Fulton Police Department is helping the community beat the heat by hosting a splash day.

The event will be held from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday at the “Neighborhood Community Park” located on the corner of 6th Street and 22nd Avenue.

Officers said they will have a mini splash pad for little ones, sprinklers, and popsicles.

