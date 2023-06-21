Galesburg Community Art Center

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) -Tuesday Cetin of Galesburg Community Art Center, 349 East Main Street, Galesburg, discusses the facility including the galleries, events, workshops and classes, and more.

Additional information can be found at https://www.galesburgarts.org/ or by calling 309-342-7415. Supporters of the arts center can follow the entity on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/galesburgarts

