IHSSN introduces new pay-per-view platform

Emerson, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa High School Sports Network (IHSSN), announced it is introducing a new pay-per-view platform.

IHSSN is the exclusive media provider of Iowa boys’ state championship events for baseball, football, wrestling, basketball, track and soccer.

The new pay-per-view platform is for sports fans wanting to view future events via streaming devices. This new platform, which includes either per game/match or championship tournament

“Our passion is Iowa high school sports, and we are committed to bringing high school sports fans the best coverage of championship events and showcasing the state’s elite talent,” said Alan DeBolt, Executive Director at IHSSN. “We have added nearly 30 live events in the past two years. Our goal is to continue to expand and improve the quality of our offerings. This business decision will allow us to keep moving down that path.”

IHSSN’s championship broadcasts will still be available live and for free through Iowa cable and broadcast television, said Debolt. However, watching these same contests through a streaming device such as a phone, desktop, iPad, etc, will now require a nominal fee. This will allow users access to either single games/matches or the entire championship tournament.

Users only pay for whatever sporting event they have selected, no monthly fee or subscription is required.

Platform details are listed below:

· Affordable Pricing – You can watch a single game/match for $9.99, or you can pay $18.99 for a tournament pass, which gives you access to all the championship games or matches for that sport.

· Free App – “Watch IHSSN” is free to download on iOS and Android devices, as well as Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku.

· Online Viewing – Viewers can access games easily through IHSSN.com. Simply open your favorite web browser, purchase the game or tournament pass and start watching.

· Multiple Devices – IHSSN offers viewership on up to two devices concurrently making it convenient to watch your favorite team(s) at any time and from anywhere.

· Easy Sign-up – Just go to the IHSSN website at www.ihssn.com to create an account. If you already have an IHSSN account, you do not need to set up a new one. You can also download the Watch IHSSN app on your favorite iOS and Android devices, as well as several streaming services.

“We are proud to currently broadcast over 100 state championship events each year,” explained DeBolt. “We believe this new platform will not only allow us to maintain the coverage and quality that Iowa high school sports fans have come to expect from IHSSN, but also expand our future offerings.”

Officials say this platform begins this July 2023.

