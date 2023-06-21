Little Blue Dress

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Princeton, Ill. (KWQC) -Little Blue Dress, 514 South Main Street, Princeton, offers unique fashionable clothing, accessories and handcrafted jewelry.

Gina Nelson discusses the business venture which started by renovating a building in the heart of downtown Princeton prior to opening the cool boutique featuring fashions, accessories, and more.

For more information or to shop online, visit the Little Blue Dress website at https://www.littlebluedressprinceton.com/ or call 815-915-8097.

