Living in The Quad Cities You Tube channel
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -For those that wonder what it’s like to live in the Quad Cities, there’s a You Tube channel for that: Living In The Quad Cities.

Alex Skeen, exp Realty, talks about the goal of the You Tube channel which is basically to showcase every inch of the Quad Cities area in a collection of videos. This enables outsiders to get a better understanding of which areas and neighborhoods might best fit one’s lifestyle.

Living In The Quad Cities works with real estate clients from all over the world that are looking to relocate here. New content is produced weekly.

To learn more, visit the You Tube channel (to watch videos and/or subscribe) at https://www.youtube.com/@LIVINGINTHEQUADCITIES/videos.

