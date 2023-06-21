More sunshine and heat this week

Drought conditions continue
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Summer officially arrives this morning and it is going to feel like it!  Look for sunny skies this afternoon and highs in the mid to low 90s.  90s will be routine through the rest of the work week, but by Friday humidity will build back back in making it feel closer to the mid and upper 90s.  We will finally have some minor changes in the weather pattern by Sunday which will lead to increasing chances for showers and storms, especially north of the Quad Cities.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 94º. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear.  Low: 63º Winds: E 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 92º.

