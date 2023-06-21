More sunshine and heat this week

Drought conditions continue
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ll go from clear and warm conditions tonight to full sun and hot temperatures for your Wednesday. Once again, highs should range from the upper 80′s to the lower 90′s. In fact, that will be the case for Thursday, Friday and Saturday as well. Lower dew points will keep humidity in check, so our only concern will be actual air temperatures. Don’t expect much in the way of rain—our next possibility to see any precipitation will be a minor chances Sunday and Monday. Summer official begins tomorrow (Wednesday) at 9:58 a.m. central daylight time.

TONIGHT: Clear and warm. Low: 63°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot. High: 93°. Wind: E 5-15+ mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 63°.

THURSDAY: Sunny and hot. High: 92°.

