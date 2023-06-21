Muscatine holds online auction for 2 surplus transit buses

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Muscatine Department of Public Works is holding an online auction for two used surplus transit buses.

The auction starts June 30 and runs through July 14, according to city officials. The items for bid include two Ford transit buses that were recently declared surplus by the Transit Division, and an old lift gate that was recently removed from one of DPW’s pickup trucks. Each item was approved by the City Council on June 15 as surplus.

You can check it out on the website, publicsurplus.com. Potential bidders can go to that website, search for Iowa, and then the City of Muscatine for the auction items. You must register to view items and to bid on items.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.