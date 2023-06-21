Muscatine’s keto-focused bakery: KeDough

Muscatine's KeDough Bakery
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -Located on 201 West 2nd Street, KeDough Bakery & Pastries offers homemade desserts and pastries of all kinds, including ketogenic and gluten-free offerings.

Megan Whitehall highlights the backstory of the business, its menu and services available.

For more information, visit the KeDough Bakery & Pastries website at https://www.toasttab.com/kedoughbakery, call 563-554-8240, or follow the business at the Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport man heads to prison for seven years.
Davenport man sentenced to 7 years in prison
Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony. Russo plead...
Madison Russo, charged in cancer scam, pleads guilty
The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Half of the old I-74 Bridge Demolished

Latest News

Galesburg Community Arts Center
Galesburg Community Art Center
Discovery Depot, Galesburg, IL
Discovery Depot Children’s Museum
Rosalee Jewelry creates custom jewelry creations from downtown Davenport, IA.
Rosalee Jewelry
Tabor Home Vineyard & Winery, Baldwin, IA
Tabor Home Vineyards & Winery