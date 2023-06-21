Muscatine’s keto-focused bakery: KeDough
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -Located on 201 West 2nd Street, KeDough Bakery & Pastries offers homemade desserts and pastries of all kinds, including ketogenic and gluten-free offerings.
Megan Whitehall highlights the backstory of the business, its menu and services available.
For more information, visit the KeDough Bakery & Pastries website at https://www.toasttab.com/kedoughbakery, call 563-554-8240, or follow the business at the Facebook page here.
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.