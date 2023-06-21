Part of Gaines Street closed due to a water main break

According to crews, Gaines Street is closed between 16th and 17th streets.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews are working on a water main break along Giane Street.

American Water crews told TV6, they are not certain how long it will take to fix, but customers will be without water for several hours or experience low pressure.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

