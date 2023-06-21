QCA coffee shops join together to support building collapse victims

10 local coffee shops in the Quad Cities area will be donating 25 percent of proceeds next week to support the victims of the Davenport building collapse.
By Sunny Wolfe
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - 10 local coffee shops in the Quad Cities area will be donating a portion of their proceeds during the next week to help support victims of the Davenport building collapse.

According to a media release from Scooter Coffee’s general manager, the public is invited to multiple QCA coffee shops from open to close on June 20 that will be participating in donating funds to those affected by the partial apartment collapse.

Scooter’s general manager says among those participating include Scooter’s Coffee in Milan, Muscatine and Clinton, Coffee House in Davenport, Coffee Hound in Bettendorf, Java Java Cafe in Davenport, Kick Serve in Moline, and Cool Beanz in Milan where 25 percent of proceeds will go to supporting the Red Cross in assisting victims of the collapse.

“My intention is that there can never be too much help,” said Stevee Gillum, General Manager at Scooter’s Coffee in Milan. “Even if they are receiving the help that they need, there’s still so much more that could be done. So, that’s what I wanted to do this because it can help so much more than just a few people here and there.”

Those participating in the campaign to give back also added that it has been a success with increased sales.

