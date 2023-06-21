Reap & Sow Nutrition
Geneseo, Ill. (KWQC) -Reap & Sow Nutrition is a health food restaurant located at 128 South State Street, Geneseo.
Nichole Lewis talks about her background as a girl who grew up on a farm that went on to college to earn a degree in education. Now she’s on a mission to teach people about healthy food to promote healthy lifestyles.
For additional information, visit the Reap & Sow Nutrition Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/graceandgritnutrition or call 309-278-8833.
