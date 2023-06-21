River Drive set to reopen after sinkhole in downtown Davenport
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The sinkhole that has kept River Drive in Downtown Davenport closed to traffic since the spring flood is set to be done by mid-week of June 26, according to Davenport City officials.
In May, as the floodwaters began to recede, a sinkhole was found at the intersection of Brady Street and River Drive.
According to city officials, underground work is wrapping up and the next step is replacing the 12-inch thick required concert pavement.
