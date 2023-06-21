River Drive set to reopen after sinkhole in downtown Davenport

The sinkhole that has kept River Drive in Downtown Davenport closed to traffic since the spring flood is set to be done by mid-week of June 26.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The sinkhole that has kept River Drive in Downtown Davenport closed to traffic since the spring flood is set to be done by mid-week of June 26, according to Davenport City officials.

In May, as the floodwaters began to recede, a sinkhole was found at the intersection of Brady Street and River Drive.

According to city officials, underground work is wrapping up and the next step is replacing the 12-inch thick required concert pavement.

