River Drive set to reopen after sinkhole in downtown Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The sinkhole that has kept River Drive in Downtown Davenport closed to traffic since the spring flood is set to be done by mid-week of June 26, according to Davenport City officials.

In May, as the floodwaters began to recede, a sinkhole was found at the intersection of Brady Street and River Drive.

According to city officials, underground work is wrapping up and the next step is replacing the 12-inch thick required concert pavement.

