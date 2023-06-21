Summer has arrived as the Quad Cities’ stretch of 90s continues

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The Summer Solstice occurred at 9:58 a.m. Wednesday, marking the official start to the summer season in the northern Hemisphere. Meanwhile, it marked the first day of winter in the southern hemisphere.

But what exactly is the summer solstice?

It is the exact moment the sun’s rays are shining directly on the Tropic of Cancer. It happens around June 20 or 21 each year.

Usually the solstice marks the end to our days of gaining daylight in the northern hemisphere.

The Quad Cities area has been experiencing unseasonably hot conditions over the last couple weeks, and really since last month.

In an average year at the Quad Cities International Airport there are 23 days with a temperature of 90° or hotter. So far this year, as of June 20, the Quad Cities airport in Moline has reached at least 90° a total of 13 times.

