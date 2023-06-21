Tabor Home Vineyards & Winery

BALDWIN, Iowa (KWQC) -If you are interested in a road trip to escape to the countryside for a chance to explore an historic estate that boasts having the oldest winery in Iowa, consider a visit to Tabor Home Vineyard & Winery, 3570 67th Street, Baldwin, Iowa.

Paul Tabor talks about the history of the vineyard which was first planted in 1989 which has become a truly unique Midwestern experience. The wine selection, upcoming events hosted at the winery, and more is also discussed.

The business sells wines at various retail locations and Freight House Farmer’s Market in Davenport.

For more information, visit https://taborhomewinery.com/ or call 563-673-3131.

