Tabor Home Vineyards & Winery

Tabor Home Vineyard & Winery
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALDWIN, Iowa (KWQC) -If you are interested in a road trip to escape to the countryside for a chance to explore an historic estate that boasts having the oldest winery in Iowa, consider a visit to Tabor Home Vineyard & Winery, 3570 67th Street, Baldwin, Iowa.

Paul Tabor talks about the history of the vineyard which was first planted in 1989 which has become a truly unique Midwestern experience. The wine selection, upcoming events hosted at the winery, and more is also discussed.

The business sells wines at various retail locations and Freight House Farmer’s Market in Davenport.

For more information, visit https://taborhomewinery.com/ or call 563-673-3131.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport man heads to prison for seven years.
Davenport man sentenced to 7 years in prison
Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony. Russo plead...
Madison Russo, charged in cancer scam, pleads guilty
The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Half of the old I-74 Bridge Demolished

Latest News

Galesburg Community Arts Center
Galesburg Community Art Center
Discovery Depot, Galesburg, IL
Discovery Depot Children’s Museum
Rosalee Jewelry creates custom jewelry creations from downtown Davenport, IA.
Rosalee Jewelry
KeDough Bakery, Muscatine, IA
Muscatine’s keto-focused bakery: KeDough