WHAT TO KNOW: Quad City Air Show flies into the Quad Cities, Saturday and Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Air Show flies into the Quad Cities, Davenport Airport, this weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the Quad City Air Show’s website, this year’s show will return for the 32nd year after a few years off due to Covid restricts, and event organizers say the show will include performers USAF Thunderbirds, F22 Raptor Demo Team, USAF Single Ship Demo, and USAF Heritage Flight, among others.

Event organizers say gates open at 8 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, with the main air show beginning around noon and finishing around 4 p.m. Gates will close at 5 p.m. The Davenport Airport is located at 9230 North Harrison Street.

Youth tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate. Adult tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the gate.

No coolers, pets, bikes, scooters, skates, or skateboards will be allowed, according to event organizers. However, wheelchairs and other such devices are allowed.

The air show highlights the importance of aviation and the military, event organizers added. Additionally, a pilot from the Quad Cities will be taking part in the performances.

According to the City of Davenport there will also be several road closures due to the air show.

“Scheduled practices throughout the week and the event this weekend will result in closures of North Division Street, Buttermilk Road and Slopertown Road as well as additional air traffic and noise over Davenport,” the City of Davenport’s Facebook post stated.

Davenport city officials say air show practices include the following:

Wednesday from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to noon

Thursday from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Davenport city officials also say that the Davenport Soccer Complex will be unavailable.

A map of road closures provided by the City of Davenport can be seen, below.

Quad City Air Show road closures in Davenport. (City of Davenport)

