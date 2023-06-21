What’s Poppin QC Popcorn & Sweets

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -What’s Poppin QC Popocrn & Sweets offers a fun twist on popcorn flavors from Pop Rocks to Butterfinger, as well as popcorn cakes and so much more.

Missy Sweeney, owner, highlights the business, its products, and services available at two locations: 1800 7th Avenue, Moline and 133 1st Avenue West, Milan.

For more information, visit/follow the business at the What’s Poppin QC Facebook page here or email Whatspoppinqc@yahoo.com.

