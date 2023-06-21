What’s Poppin QC Popcorn & Sweets

What's Poppin QC Popcorn & Sweets
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -What’s Poppin QC Popocrn & Sweets offers a fun twist on popcorn flavors from Pop Rocks to Butterfinger, as well as popcorn cakes and so much more.

Missy Sweeney, owner, highlights the business, its products, and services available at two locations: 1800 7th Avenue, Moline and 133 1st Avenue West, Milan.

For more information, visit/follow the business at the What’s Poppin QC Facebook page here or email Whatspoppinqc@yahoo.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport man heads to prison for seven years.
Davenport man sentenced to 7 years in prison
Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony. Russo plead...
Madison Russo, charged in cancer scam, pleads guilty
The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Half of the old I-74 Bridge Demolished

Latest News

Galesburg Community Arts Center
Galesburg Community Art Center
Discovery Depot, Galesburg, IL
Discovery Depot Children’s Museum
Rosalee Jewelry creates custom jewelry creations from downtown Davenport, IA.
Rosalee Jewelry
Tabor Home Vineyard & Winery, Baldwin, IA
Tabor Home Vineyards & Winery
KeDough Bakery, Muscatine, IA
Muscatine’s keto-focused bakery: KeDough