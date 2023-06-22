Big Miniature Farms

Big Miniature Farms
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MT. CARROLL, Ill. (KWQC) -Focusing on providing delicious, year-round farm-to-table products has been the business mission statement for Big Miniature Farms, 120 West Market Street, Mt. Carroll, IL.

Travis and Cami Yenney inform the audience about their business and its various unique, fresh products.

For more information, visit Big Miniature Farms online at https://www.bigminiaturefarms.com/ or call 815-213-0944.

