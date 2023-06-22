Clinton County farmer reacts to dry weather affecting crop

CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - With the continuing dry weather, area farmers are getting more concerned, one Clinton County farmer is desperate for rain.

“There is an old saying that old farmers used to say, we’re always 30 days away from a drought,” Joe Dierickx said. “The last time we had measurable rain in our gauge at home was May 8. So, by the old timer’s standards, we’re in a drought.”

Wednesday Dierickx said he was spraying the bean fields to attempt to get the weeds out so there is not a completion in growing.

“Corn is handling it pretty well, the beans seem very small right now. The weeds seem to be growing in spite of the dryness,” Dierickx said. “Most people that farm today have crop insurance so we do have a backstop there. Which basically will help us to almost make all the money back that we have invested in inputs and in rent. But you know everybody hates to go through a year... They’ve worked just as hard as they have the last 40 years and there’s no return for that, no income.”

According to Dierickx, he is not sure when they will stop trying to save the crop.

“The next 30 days are very critical to what we’re gonna do going forward in this crop,” Dierickx said. “I have hopes that if it starts raining, we can still have a very good crop. But if it doesn’t start raining, if we don’t get rain in the next couple weeks, we’re gonna start losing big chunks of yield.”

Dierickx says any amount of rainfall will help as soon as we can get it.

