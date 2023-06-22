Close Up With CASI: Heat Relief

Laura Kopp, President and CEO of CASI, Center for Active Seniors, talks about heat and working with older adults who are more prone to heat stress.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Kopp shares several tips on avoiding heat-related illness including: staying cool and hydrated, staying in air-conditioned buildings, drinking more water than usual, wearing loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing, taking cool showers or baths to cool down, not engaging in strenuous activities, staying informed, and seeking medical attention if necessary, immediately.

Additionally, Kopp discusses the ‘Be A Fan To A Senior’ Heat Relief Program and details include:

  • Donating a new, box-style fan
  • Donation drop-offs are at CASI from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday
  • CASI’s phone number is 563-386-7477

CASI Information:

Website- https://www.casiseniors.org/

