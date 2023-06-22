CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. on drug charge

Have you seen him?
Have you seen him?
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Brett Dawson, 60, is wanted in Rock Island County for possession with intent to deliver meth.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Dawson is 5-foot-5, 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

