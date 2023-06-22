CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate stolen car, torched in Moline

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moine police are investigating after a stone car was found touched in Moline in May.

According to Moline police, a person stole a blue Traverse parked in the 1200 block of 7th Avenue about 12:30 a.m. May 13.

The person loaded a black BMX bike, with pegs on the front and back rims, into the back of the Traverse and left eastbound on 7th Avenue, police said. The bike appears to have a green bag attached to the front handlebars.

According to police, the Traverse was found on fire in the 800 block of 18th Avenue at around 5 a.m.

Police said the person was wearing a backward black baseball cap, black shirt, red shorts, and black shoes. If you know who he is or have any information regarding this crime, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips.  All tips are anonymous.  If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

