Family of man killed in collapse sue for wrongful death

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A lawsuit filed Tuesday, June 21, by the family of a man killed in a apartment collapse claims he was alive for possibly days.

Lawyers for the estate of Branden Colvin are suing owner Andrew Wold, Davenport Hotel LLC, Andrew Wold Investments LLC, Select Structural Engineering, Bi-State Masonry and the City of Davenport -- accusing them of not preventing the tragedy despite information they had of the dangers.

Colvin was in his fifth floor apartment of The Davenport at 324 Main St. when the building collapsed, leaving him buried in rubble, according to the suit.

His body was recovered June 3.

The lawsuit outlines events leading up to the collapse that should have been addressed including a masonry company that refused to lower the price of their bid because “somebody is going to die,” a tenant that was moved to another building because she “didn’t want to fall out,” and a 911 caller who said the building was “bulging out.”

Colvin was the father of five children ages 9 to 21.

