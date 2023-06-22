Family of man killed in collapse sue for wrongful death

Davenport apartment building collapse, 324 Main St.
Davenport apartment building collapse, 324 Main St.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A lawsuit filed Tuesday, June 21, by the family of a man killed in a apartment collapse claims he was alive for possibly days.

Lawyers for the estate of Branden Colvin are suing owner Andrew Wold, Davenport Hotel LLC, Andrew Wold Investments LLC, Select Structural Engineering, Bi-State Masonry and the City of Davenport -- accusing them of not preventing the tragedy despite information they had of the dangers.

Colvin was in his fifth floor apartment of The Davenport at 324 Main St. when the building collapsed, leaving him buried in rubble, according to the suit.

His body was recovered June 3.

The lawsuit outlines events leading up to the collapse that should have been addressed including a masonry company that refused to lower the price of their bid because “somebody is going to die,” a tenant that was moved to another building because she “didn’t want to fall out,” and a 911 caller who said the building was “bulging out.”

Colvin was the father of five children ages 9 to 21.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
Davenport man heads to prison for seven years.
Davenport man sentenced to 7 years in prison
The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Half of the old I-74 Bridge Demolished
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: Second request by Gov. Reynolds made for federal assistance

Latest News

Financial Planning with Heidi, debit cards and credit cards.
Financial Planning with Heidi: Debit Cards and Fraud Protection
QCA 4th of July fireworks shows and events.
QCA 4th of July firework shows and events
Drought Monitor 6/22/23
Severe drought expanded in eastern Iowa, western Illinois
Severe drought expanded in eastern Iowa, western Illinois