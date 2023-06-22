Figge In Focus: Museum Admission To Benefit Davenport Collapse Victims
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Gina Kirschbaum, art instructor at the Figge Art Museum in downtown Davenport talks about how she works with both adults and kids on a variety of projects and classes, and Kirschbaum says there’s really something for everyone of every age.
This week, Kirschbaum displays how to make a paper mache bird, an activity that kids at the Figge in an art class might experience.
Additionally, Kirschbaum added that this weekend, June 24 and June 25 museum admission will benefit collapse victims.
Figge Art Museum Information:
Address- 225 West Second Street, Davenport, Iowa
Days open- Tuesday through Sunday
Website- Figge Art Museum
