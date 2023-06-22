Figge In Focus: Museum Admission To Benefit Davenport Collapse Victims

Museum Admission To Benefit Davenport Collapse Victims, June 24 and June 25.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Gina Kirschbaum, art instructor at the Figge Art Museum in downtown Davenport talks about how she works with both adults and kids on a variety of projects and classes, and Kirschbaum says there’s really something for everyone of every age.

This week, Kirschbaum displays how to make a paper mache bird, an activity that kids at the Figge in an art class might experience.

Additionally, Kirschbaum added that this weekend, June 24 and June 25 museum admission will benefit collapse victims.

Figge Art Museum Information:

Address- 225 West Second Street, Davenport, Iowa

Days open- Tuesday through Sunday

Website- Figge Art Museum

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
Davenport man heads to prison for seven years.
Davenport man sentenced to 7 years in prison
The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Half of the old I-74 Bridge Demolished
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: Second request by Gov. Reynolds made for federal assistance

Latest News

Moline, IL
Steamwheelers to honor several QC Sports icons at Saturday’s “Legends Night” game
Unity Point Clinic Family Medicine: Bugs Of Summer.
Unity Point Clinic Family Medicine: Bugs Of Summer
Financial Planning with Heidi, debit cards and credit cards.
Financial Planning with Heidi: Debit Cards and Fraud Protection
Davenport apartment building collapse, 324 Main St.
Family of man killed in collapse sue for wrongful death